Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 50,000 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,942,634.34. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 31.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after acquiring an additional 92,613 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 77.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 464,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 203,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

