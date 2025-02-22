Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Jeremy Bender Sells 12,048 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $144,094.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,059.40. This trade represents a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $12.43 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of -1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9,238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 911.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Day One Biopharmaceuticals
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.