Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Jeremy Bender Sells 12,048 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $144,094.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,059.40. This trade represents a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $12.43 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of -1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9,238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 911.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.