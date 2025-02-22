Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $165.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $135.54 and a one year high of $198.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.