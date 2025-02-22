DIMO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $271,484.67 (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. DIMO has a market capitalization of $6.99 million and $271,484.67 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIMO token can now be bought for about $0.0828 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DIMO has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,393.97 or 0.99802701 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,970.77 or 0.99364535 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DIMO Profile

DIMO’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 304,710,007.39042056 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.08320438 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $221,734.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

