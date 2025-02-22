Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 202 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth $25,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total value of $365,532.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,363.04. This trade represents a 12.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

STERIS Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of STE opened at $220.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.47 and its 200 day moving average is $223.64. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $197.82 and a 12-month high of $248.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 0.84.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

