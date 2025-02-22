Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 177.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,875 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.08% of Dollar Tree worth $13,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 41.3% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 659,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after buying an additional 192,754 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,264,000 after purchasing an additional 746,913 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,591,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,813,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $74.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dollar Tree

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.