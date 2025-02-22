Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 247,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.35.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

