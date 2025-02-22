Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $520.00

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
DPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.67.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 2.0 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $999,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,936,000 after purchasing an additional 307,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $708,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $403,203,000 after acquiring an additional 92,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,649,000 after acquiring an additional 191,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.