Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $520.00

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.67.

DPZ opened at $462.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $440.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $542.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $999,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,936,000 after purchasing an additional 307,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $708,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $403,203,000 after acquiring an additional 92,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,649,000 after acquiring an additional 191,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

