Drum Hill Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Drum Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CL opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $84.45 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.