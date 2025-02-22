Drum Hill Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Drum Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,000. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Drum Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Drum Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 3.63% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF alerts:

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFIX opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $57.50.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.