Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and traded as high as $8.67. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 214,017 shares traded.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0664 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1,093.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

