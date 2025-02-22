Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and traded as high as $8.67. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 214,017 shares traded.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0664 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.