Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDIT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,657,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,649,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 290,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 647.3% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,300,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 272,467 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $1.92 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $158.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.