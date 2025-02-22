Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Shares Down 36.4% – Here’s Why

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) shares fell 36.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 2,866,043 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 572% from the average session volume of 426,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Electrum Discovery Stock Down 6.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 21.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.18 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33.
About Electrum Discovery
Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
