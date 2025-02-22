Element Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Element Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.45.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3414 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

