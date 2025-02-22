Element Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM opened at $219.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.45 and its 200 day moving average is $207.42. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

