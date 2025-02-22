Elite Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,623 shares during the period. Celestica comprises about 2.1% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Celestica worth $17,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,210,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.0% in the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 8,467,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,846,000 after acquiring an additional 975,163 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 38.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,084,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,451,000 after purchasing an additional 301,563 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 1,697.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 233,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 220,494 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Celestica by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd now owns 524,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,799,000 after purchasing an additional 183,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Celestica in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Insider Activity

In other Celestica news, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $914,137.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,278.08. This represents a 42.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 9,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $1,170,944.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,179 shares in the company, valued at $10,608,649.66. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 959,381 shares of company stock valued at $119,142,019. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $119.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 2.27. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $144.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

