Elite Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. ARM makes up approximately 0.6% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in ARM by 20.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ARM by 13.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,701,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC grew its stake in ARM by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARM shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

ARM stock opened at $144.87 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $85.61 and a 52 week high of $188.75. The company has a market cap of $151.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 4.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.22.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

