Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $26.06 on Friday. Endava has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.14, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Endava had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $250.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Endava will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endava

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

