Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $69.00 to $82.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $84.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.30. Entergy has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entergy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $450,146.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,210.88. The trade was a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.1% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

