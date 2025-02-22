EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.450-10.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2 billion-$5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.220-2.320 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

EPAM opened at $208.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.56 and a 200 day moving average of $222.23. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.51.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $119,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,604. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,890. The trade was a 34.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,129,924. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

