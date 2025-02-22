Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,321 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 2.8% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $21,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 91,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 52,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,822,000 after purchasing an additional 71,493 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $14,543,176.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,893 shares in the company, valued at $107,483,567.04. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 719,004 shares of company stock worth $62,950,067 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.38. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $57.78 and a 52-week high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

