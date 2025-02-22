FDx Advisors Inc. Has $288,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12,940.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 536,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,262,000 after buying an additional 532,871 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 88.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 585,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,217,000 after acquiring an additional 274,186 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 447,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,768,000 after purchasing an additional 252,473 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,375,000 after purchasing an additional 185,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,367,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,155,000 after purchasing an additional 166,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total value of $235,098.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,331,082.31. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,722 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $187.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.08 and its 200-day moving average is $191.64. The company has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile



The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

