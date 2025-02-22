FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,822 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,308 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.0% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $253.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $239.07 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. FedEx’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.87.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

