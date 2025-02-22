Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 11.4% – Should You Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) rose 11.4% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.97). Approximately 8,299,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 3,879,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.10 ($0.87).
Ferrexpo Stock Up 11.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of £569.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 100.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.55.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
