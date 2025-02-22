Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG) Stock Holdings Cut by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,179 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.25% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELG. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FELG opened at $35.55 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $36.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

