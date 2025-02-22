Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

FDVV opened at $51.73 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

