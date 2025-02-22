Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,367 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $16,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $69.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day moving average is $82.54. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $62.63 and a one year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

