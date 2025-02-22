Financial Analysis: Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Popular shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Popular shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Popular alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Popular and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular 14.15% 11.89% 0.90% Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 27.39% 10.31% 1.77%

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Popular has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Popular pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Popular pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Popular is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Popular and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular 0 2 6 0 2.75 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 2 3 0 2.60

Popular currently has a consensus target price of $112.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.48%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.64%. Given Popular’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Popular is more favorable than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Popular and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popular $4.33 billion 1.66 $612.80 million $8.56 11.76 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $1.47 billion 3.99 $402.24 million $2.02 14.58

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR). Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Popular beats Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Popular

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial multi-family, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, auto and equipment leasing and financing, broker-dealer, and insurance services; debit cards; and online banking services. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It provides internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. It operates through branches in Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Texas, and New York City. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.