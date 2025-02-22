First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

HISF opened at $44.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average is $44.55. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $42.95 and a 52-week high of $45.96.

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

