First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance
HISF opened at $44.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average is $44.55. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $42.95 and a 52-week high of $45.96.
About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
