First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on February 28th

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FIXD stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

