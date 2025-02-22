Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $52.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Get Five9 alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVN

Five9 Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. Five9 has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.18, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.70 million. Analysts forecast that Five9 will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five9

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,594 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $521,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,011.60. The trade was a 4.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,346 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $55,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,289.58. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,004 shares of company stock worth $1,209,279 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Five9 by 1,892.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 7,305.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.