Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $256,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.47. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

