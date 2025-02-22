Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $810,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 43.8% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $841,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,245,000 after purchasing an additional 178,407 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $288,412.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,592.94. This trade represents a 21.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,757 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $199.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $265.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.26 and a 200-day moving average of $229.06.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $295.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.67.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

