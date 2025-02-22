Forte Capital LLC ADV Trims Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $77.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

