Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Issues Earnings Results

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.28), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average is $34.32. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $39.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FYBR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

