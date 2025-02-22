FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

NYSE FCN opened at $164.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.00 and its 200-day moving average is $206.78. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $161.24 and a one year high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 120,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

