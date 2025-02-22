Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.63.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $121.68 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $112.74 and a 12-month high of $164.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $194,214.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,698.46. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

