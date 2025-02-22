Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $200.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $140.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GKOS. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $83.90 and a twelve month high of $163.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.75 and a 200 day moving average of $139.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $288,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,707.36. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $502,630.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,380.18. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $2,792,151. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 64.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Glaukos by 31.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

