Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 10,707 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.33% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JSCP. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, AIFG Consultants Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

Get JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Performance

JSCP opened at $46.96 on Friday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $580.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95.

About JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.