Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,496 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 122.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $42.74.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7391 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

BTI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

