Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 441.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,584,000 after buying an additional 2,703,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,665,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,557,000 after acquiring an additional 59,248 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,393,000 after acquiring an additional 61,524 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $121,558,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELF. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.94.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.74. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $122,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,718,582.40. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $72,928.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,474,172.80. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

