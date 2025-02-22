Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BITB. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 850,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,421,000 after buying an additional 46,124 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 646,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,371,000 after acquiring an additional 55,092 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 304,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 4,033.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 277,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 270,396 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 228,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $51.63 on Friday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

