Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 8,531 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,531 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1,861.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 407,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,960,000 after purchasing an additional 386,367 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,438,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after buying an additional 323,028 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1,909.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 327,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 311,167 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $2,324,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 28.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 84,780 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 53.28%. The firm had revenue of $121.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 99.38%.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

