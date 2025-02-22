Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000.

NYSEARCA MISL opened at $29.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.14 million, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02.

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

