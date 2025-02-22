Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Diageo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Diageo by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Diageo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Diageo by 3.4% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NYSE DEO opened at $110.54 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $105.72 and a 52 week high of $154.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.46.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

