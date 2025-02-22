Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 4,612 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.06. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $55.60.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

