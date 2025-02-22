Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $5.60 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC raised shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $5.45 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.62.

Grab Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of -245.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Grab has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Grab by 53.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Grab by 129.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,078,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,800 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grab during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Grab by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Grab by 25.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,777,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,169 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

