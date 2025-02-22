Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.34, but opened at $5.08. Grab shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 27,775,310 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRAB shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. China Renaissance downgraded Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.62.

The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,529,462,000. Toyota Motor Corp purchased a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,117,000. Hanwha Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,718,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,177,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Grab by 5,066.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,914,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,075,000 after buying an additional 33,257,610 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

