Green Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 21st

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, and Richardson Electronics are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks refer to shares from companies which operate within the renewable or clean energy sector. These can include industries such as wind, solar, hydroelectric, and other sustainable energy sources. Investing in these stocks means supporting companies that prioritize environmental sustainability and help combat climate change. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 446,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,291. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Mercer International stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 796,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,252. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.29. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MERC

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Richardson Electronics stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,227. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.19 million, a PE ratio of 437.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $15.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RELL

Read More