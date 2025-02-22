Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $28.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 414,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC owned about 0.52% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $28,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5,776.0% during the third quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 249,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 245,247 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,534,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,505,000 after purchasing an additional 163,370 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 297,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,354,000 after buying an additional 126,612 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,542,000. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,451,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average of $71.62. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.64 and a 52 week high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

